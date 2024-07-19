Matz (back) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Saturday will mark the second time Matz has thrown off a mound since he moved to the 60-day IL in late June. If he's able to get through his next session without any issues, the Cardinals may clear him to face live hitters before sending him back on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly afterward. The 33-year-old southpaw has been on the injured list since May 3 due to a lower-back strain, and his recovery has been slowed by a setback he suffered during a rehab appearance.