Steele (2-4) took the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

It was a tough start to the second half for Steele, who allowed a season-high nine hits en route to his first loss since June 7. The left-hander delivered seven straight quality starts prior to the All-Star break, posting a stellar 1.65 ERA in that span (49 innings). Steele's ERA now sits at 3.07 with a 1.02 WHIP and 87:20 K:BB across 15 starts (91 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against Milwaukee.