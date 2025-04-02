Steele (2-1) collected the win Tuesday in a 6-4 victory over the A's, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw served up two-run homers to Brent Rooker in the first inning and Shea Langeliers in the third, but the Cubs' offense bailed him out with a couple long balls of its own. Steele has been taken deep five times in his first three starts of 2025, a somewhat worrying trend for a pitcher who's never had serious issues keeping the ball in the park before -- over the prior three seasons, he's never posted a HR/9 rate north of 0.80 -- but the sample size is still small. Steele will look for his third straight win in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Rangers.