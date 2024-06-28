Imanaga allowed three runs on five hits across six innings but did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 5-3, 10-inning win over the Giants. He walked two and struck out three.

This was a nice bounceback effort for Imanaga, who allowed 10 runs in his last outing against the surging Mets. The righty had a sparkling 1.89 ERA before that implosion, but he's still sitting with a solid 3.07 mark across his first 15 starts at the MLB level. While it was unlikely that Imanaga would continue his early-season dominance, he should still be a strong fantasy option moving forward. He's tentatively lined up to start again Wednesday against a challenging Philadelphia lineup.