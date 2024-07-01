Taylor went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Taylor put the Dodgers on the board with a solo shot in the fifth inning and later added an RBI double in the seventh. It was his second long ball of the year and both have come in his last nine games. Taylor didn't have a multi-hit performance through 41 games to start the year but now has two in his last six contests. He's slashing .164/.256/.255 with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI through 126 plate appearances.