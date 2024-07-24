Knack (2-2) got the win over the Giants on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.

Knack's lone tally against him was a solo home run by Tyler Fitzgerald in the second. He otherwise put together another strong outing, registering 10 whiffs and limiting the Giants to weak contact outside of the home run. The 26-year-old continues to prove he belongs up with the Dodgers, evidenced by his 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB in 44 innings so far this year. The Dodgers rotation is starting to get a little crowded again with the return of Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Tyler Glasnow (back) this week, but Knack's spot should be safe as long as he keeps producing quality outings. He's currently lined up to face the Padres next week.