Knack will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start against the Angels on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Knack has been extremely effective in the majors this season, posting a 2.61 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 20.2 innings through his first four starts. He'll now return to Los Angeles to fill the opening in the Dodgers' rotation left by Yoshinobu Yamamoto's (shoulder) trip to the injured list, though there's a good chance Knack's time in the majors is only limited to Friday's outing.