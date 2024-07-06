Vargas went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Vargas has two multi-hit efforts over nine games since he was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 17. In that span, he's gone 9-for-22 (.409) with four RBI. The 24-year-old is slashing .333/.396/.571 with two homers, eight RBI, nine runs scored, four doubles and a stolen base over 48 plate appearances this season. Vargas could see an uptick in playing time due to Jason Heyward (knee) landing on the injured list, which could force Teoscar Hernandez to play right field on a full-time basis in the short term.