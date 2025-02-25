White Sox manager Will Venable said Monday that he views Vargas as the team's primary option at third base, James Fegan of Sox Machine reports.

Vargas is working out a bit at first base this spring, too, and has plenty of past experience at second base and in left field. However, it sounds like he will focus on the hot corner for the Southsiders in 2025. Vargas has managed just a .175/.273/.312 batting line at the major-league level and slashed just .104/.217/.170 in 42 games with the White Sox in 42 after being acquired via trade. However, he turned just 25 this offseason and is a former top prospect, so expect the White Sox to give him plenty of leash to see if he can hit his stride.