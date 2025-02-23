Vargas added 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Vargas had considerable prospect pedigree while rising through the Dodgers' system, though he's hit just .204 with 13 home runs across 591 big-league plate appearances. His struggles in 2024 were at least partially blamed on the fact that he lost 12-to-14 pounds during the season, causing him to prioritize adding muscle this offseason. Vargas made his spring debut Saturday against the Cubs and went 0-for-2 with a walk.