Buehler didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Pittsburgh, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out three.

After needing 78 pitches to get through three frames, Buehler didn't come out for the fourth, marking the 29-year-old's shortest start of 2024. He surrendered a two-run home run to Nick Gonzales in the third inning, Buehler's seventh long ball allowed in 28.0 innings. Buehler's been shaky in his first action since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2022, yielding three runs in all but one of his starts this season and owning a 4.82 ERA. He's lined up for a home start against the Rangers on Wednesday.