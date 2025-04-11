Buehler didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Blue Jays after allowing one run on four hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Buehler worked around two singles in each of the first two innings to toss six scoreless frames to begin his outing, but an inherited runner later scored after he was pulled from the game at 89 pitches in the seventh. The veteran right-hander still holds a rocky 5.74 ERA through three starts, but his 14:2 K:BB and 1.28 WHIP across 15.2 innings are a bit more encouraging. Up next for Buehler is a road matchup with the Rays, which is slated for early next week.