Cobb (hip/shoulder) struck out five batters and allowed one walk over two innings in his rehab start with Single-A San Jose on Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb threw 45 pitches in his second rehab start Friday. Through two outings, he's recorded nine strikeouts while giving up just one run on two hits and a walk over four frames. Cobb should see his workload increase as he progresses through his recovery, and the 36-year-old will aim to return to the big club shortly after the All-Star break.