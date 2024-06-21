Ramos went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

The outfielder has been on a power surge with four homers over his last seven games, and he's added 11 RBI in that span. Ramos leads the Giants with 10 long balls this season, and every other player on the team with at least five homers has played in a minimum of 50 games compared to his 39. Ramos has added a .307/.382/.553 slash line with 35 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles across 170 plate appearances.