Walker (5-3) walked one and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win Friday over the Guardians.

The Giants led wire-to-wire in the bullpen game, and Walker was rewarded with the win from the official scorer after getting five outs over the sixth and seventh innings. The reliever has a 9.1-inning scoreless streak, during which he's posted a 14:2 K:BB. He continues to impress in a versatile role with a 1.97 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 60:9 K:BB over 45.2 innings this season, and he's added 16 holds.