Schneemann went 0-for-3 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

Schneemann has gained traction in the lineup as a utility player -- Wednesday marked his fifth straight start. He got the nod at shortstop over Brayan Rocchio for this contest. Schneemann has done his part to stay in the lineup by hitting .333 through his first 12 major-league games. He's added four extra-base hits, six RBI, five runs scored, and his steal Wednesday was the first of his career. He also has a 7:9 BB:K so far, with his good plate discipline being a perfect fit for a Guardians team that prioritizes getting on base.