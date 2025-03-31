Now Playing

Schneemann went 1-for-1 with three walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over Kansas City.

Schneemann was in the lineup for a second straight game and cracked his first home run. He's currently sharing second base with Gabriel Arias, who was needed at third base for the injured Jose Ramirez (wrist).

