Fry went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Royals.

Fry is 12-for-40 (.300) over his last 12 contests, adding five doubles and two RBI in that span. That's a bit less all-around production than he was showing earlier in the campaign, but it's still a solid showing. He's now at a .316/.422/.532 slash line with eight home runs, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and 13 doubles through 60 games. Fry has mostly seen time at designated hitter and catcher recently, but he could also be an option in right field while Will Brennan (ribs) is on the injured list.