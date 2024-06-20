Allen (8-3) earned the win Thursday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks across six innings. He struck out two.

Allen did not start off well, allowing a leadoff single to JP Crawford followed by a homer to Dylan Moore but allowed just one more run the rest of the way to earn his eighth win and complete his fifth quality start of the season. Allen, who also hit a batter on the day, continues to struggle with missing bats, having struck out just eight batters over the last three starts spanning 17 innings after having struck out 51 across 58.2 innings during his first 12 outings. Despite the dearth of strikeouts during this most recent stretch, Allen's ERA stands at 3.17 over the last three games as opposed to 5.83 during the 12 games prior. Things will not get easier for his next start as he's currently scheduled to take on the Orioles in Baltimore.