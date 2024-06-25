Bibee (6-2) picked up the win Monday against Baltimore, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.
Bibee allowed an RBI-single to Ryan O'Hearn in the opening frame, but he quickly found his groove and limited an explosive Orioles offense to just one earned run. The 25-year-old is one of the hottest pitchers in baseball right now, notching seven or more strikeouts for the fifth-consecutive start. During that span, Bibee has pitched to a 2.51 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and a sparkling 44:5 K:BB over 28.2 innings. He will look to keep his success going in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend in Kansas City.
