Brennan went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a double Thursday against the Mariners.

Brennan cranked his first long ball off Luis Castillo in the second to tie the game, then blasted a second off Trent Thornton that provided the winning margin for the Guardians. It was the first career two-homer game for Brennan, who also sandwiched in a ground rule double in the fourth to give him three extra-base hits on the day. Brennan has caught fire of late as this was the fourth time he's had multiple hits in his last six games, giving him 10 hits in 24 at-bats (.417) with two homers, two doubles, four RBI and six runs scored during that timeframe.