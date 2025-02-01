Brennan and Jhonkensy Noel enter spring training in a competition for the starting job in right field, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Brennan made the most starts in right field in 2024, but the left-handed hitter platooned the position in the second half after the righty-swinging Noel was called up late June. Brennan burst onto the scene in 2022 but failed to replicate on that promise the last two seasons, hitting just 13 home runs with a .673 OPS over 252 games. The Guardians would like to get more power out of the corner outfield position, particularly after the team traded Josh Naylor during the offseason. Enter Noel, who went deep 13 times in 67 games after his callup. He presents issues, too, so the eventual starter may emerge from outside this duo.