Will Sammon of The Athletic relays that Severino is unlikely to accept the Mets' $21.05 million qualifying offer.

The deadline for players to make a decision on a qualifying offer is Tuesday, but it appears Severino is set to decline the Mets' offer in favor of attempting to land a multi-year offer. The 30-year-old right-hander signed a one-year, $13 million with the Mets in November of 2023 and had a quality 2024 campaign, going 11-7 across 31 starts with a 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 161:60 K:BB over 182 innings. It's certainly a risk for Severino, given the fact that he pitched just 209.1 innings from 2019 to 2023 due to various injuries.