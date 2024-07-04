Garver went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Orioles.

Garver didn't start Tuesday or Wednesday due to a sore wrist. He played in a non-defensive capacity Thursday and lifted a seventh-inning homer as the designated hitter while batting second in the lineup -- the highest spot he's hit all year. The 33-year-old struggled with a .187 batting average in June, though he slugged .453 with five homers, five doubles and 17 RBI. Overall, he's posted a .177/.295/.367 slash line with 11 long balls, 33 RBI, 28 runs scored and 12 doubles across 281 plate appearances.