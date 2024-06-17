Bliss entered Sunday's win over the Rangers as a pinch runner in the eighth inning, recording a stolen base and scoring a run without logging an official plate appearance.

The rookie worked himself into scoring position with his steal of second base and then was driven home with the Mariners' fourth run by Dominic Canzone's single. The cameo marked Bliss' first appearance on the basepaths since last Monday, as he'd failed to reach in any of the nine plate appearances he'd logged over the previous four games.