France went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a two-run double and a walk in Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

France ended up a triple shy of the cycle, but he hasn't legged out a three-bagger since 2022. The infielder went 14-for-39 (.359) with three homers and nine RBI over his last 12 games in May, making him one of the Mariners' hotter hitters. For the year, France has a .260/.325/.411 slash line, seven homers, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored and eight doubles over 55 contests while seeing a starting role at first base.