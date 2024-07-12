De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's loss to the Astros.

De La Cruz jumped on a hanging slider from Jake Bloss in the first inning and launched it into the stands in left field to give Miami an early lead before going on to reach four times in the contest. It marked the outfielder's 16th home run and his fourth three-hit performance of the season. He's hit safely in three straight contests and is batting .294 (10-for-34) in July with four RBI and a run scored. However, Thursday's homer was also his first extra-base hit this month.