De La Cruz is expected to platoon in right field with Jarred Kelenic until Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to return to the lineup, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

As the right-handed hitter of the duo, De La Cruz would be on the short side of that platoon, although manager Brian Snitker could also choose to ride the hot hand. De La Cruz slashed .285/.309/.425 in 188 plate appearances against left-handed pitching in 2024, albeit with a 25.0 percent strikeout rate against a meager 3.2 percent walk rate, so he might thrive in that role over the first month or so of the season until Acuna is back in action.