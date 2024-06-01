The Marlins recalled Pereda from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Pereda has slashed .275/.398/.406 across 83 plate appearances in the minors this season, and he will now come up from Triple-A to give the Marlins another option behind the plate besides Nick Fortes and Christian Bethancourt, who both sport a sub-.500 OPS. Pereda went 0-for-5 in three games during his first stint in the majors during April, and it's unclear how Miami will split the workload between their three backstops.