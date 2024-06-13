Peterson (2-0) earned the win over Miami on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter over five innings.

Peterson wasn't exactly impressive in the outing -- he induced only two swinging strikes and walked more batters (two) than he struck out (one) -- but he survived just long enough to pick up his second straight victory. The four runs were a season-high mark for the southpaw, who has made only three starts thus far after beginning the season on the injured list due to a hip injury. Peterson's 4.32 ERA through 16.2 innings may be good enough to help him maintain a spot in the rotation, though his 6:5 K:BB doesn't bode well for his fantasy appeal.