Mauricio (knee) was cleared to begin running and hitting in late May, MLB.com reports.

Mauricio opened the season on the 60-day injured list after he tore the ACL in his right knee in December while playing in the Dominican Winter League. He underwent surgery in January and is facing a projected recovery timeline of 8-to-12 months, leaving the door open for the 23-year-old infielder to return from the IL in September. While Mets vice president of player development Andy Green said May 31 that "everything is progressing as it should" with regard to Mauricio's recovery, the organization won't have a clear idea on whether he'll be able to return from the IL in 2024 until later in the summer.