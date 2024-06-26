Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

The lefty-hitting Rosario typically hits the bench against left-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat Wednesday while a righty (Dylan Cease) toes the rubber for the Padres. Despite seeing limited exposure to same-handed pitching, Rosario has fallen into a slump at the plate lately, going 6-for-41 while failing to draw a walk in any of his last 12 games. The Nationals added another option at designated hitter to the roster Tuesday in Harold Ramirez, who is in the lineup Wednesday and could challenge Rosario for the top spot on the depth chart.