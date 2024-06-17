Wood (hamstring) is expected to resume playing in games early this week, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Golden's report doesn't specify whether Wood will embark on a rehab assignment with one of the Nationals' lower-level affiliates or if he'll immediately rejoin the Triple-A Rochester lineup, but either way, the 22-year-old looks close to making a return from the right hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since May 23. The injury may have temporarily halted any momentum Wood had for earning a call-up to the big leagues, but the outfielder still looks on track to make his Nationals debut at some point later in 2024. He's performed as one of the International League's top hitters when available this season, slashing .355/.465/.596 with nine home runs, 10 stolen bases and a 17.4 percent walk rate.