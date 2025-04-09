Wood went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Wood got started early with a two-run shot in the first inning. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the second before bashing another two-run shot in the fourth. He's up to four home runs this season, including three over his last two games. Wood is slashing .275/.356/.625 with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 11 games.