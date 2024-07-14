Parker allowed five runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in a no-decision Saturday at Milwaukee. He struck out two.

The rookie left-hander gave up just one earned run over seven innings during his previous outing, but he was unable to make it out of the opening frame Saturday. It's the first time through 17 starts that Parker has failed to complete at least four innings, and the poor showing ballooned his ERA by nearly half a run. The 25-year-old still heads into the All-Star break with an effective 3.90 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB across 92.1 innings.