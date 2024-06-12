The Nationals recalled Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

As expected, Washington placed Joey Gallo (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Lipscomb. Though he stole 10 bases over 121 plate appearances with the Nationals earlier this season, the 23-year-old slashed just .252/.331/.290 and has been even more unproductive at the Triple-A level (.576 OPS in 98 plate appearances). He could have to settle for a short-side platoon role while he's up with the Nationals, as manager Dave Martinez could first turn to Joey Meneses to replace Gallo as a regular in the lineup.