Suarez (5-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Suarez allowed just one run through four frames before letting three runners cross the plate in the fifth. That was more than enough to send him to his third loss, as Baltimore's offense was unable to muster any runs against Justin Steele and a pair of Cubs relievers. Suarez had won two straight starts coming into Thursday, and he still has a nice 2.82 ERA across 70.1 frames this season, so his spot in what has been an injury-plagued rotation is seemingly secure.