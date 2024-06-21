Baker (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Baker has covered five scoreless innings across four appearances since he was brought up from Triple-A Norfolk. He's posted a 2:1 K:BB while adding two holds, which suggests he's an option to see some high-leverage work while Danny Coulombe (elbow) is out for the next couple of months. Baker had a 6.55 ERA over 22 innings with Norfolk prior to his call-up, but he added five saves for the minor-league club.