Baker (1-1) allowed three runs on a hit and two walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus the Mariners.

Baker loaded the bases in the seventh inning, and Keegan Akin couldn't prevent J.P. Crawford from unloading them with a three-run double. The Orioles didn't recover from that, sending Baker to his first loss of the season. The right-hander posted a five-inning scoreless streak upon his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk, but he's since given up seven runs over his last 5.2 innings. He's added three holds and an 8:3 K:BB this season, but he's unlikely to fill anything more than a low-leverage role.