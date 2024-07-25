The Orioles will recall Norby from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was added to the Orioles' taxi squad Wednesday after Jorge Mateo injured his elbow during Tuesday's loss to the Marlins. With an MRI on Wednesday revealing that Mateo dislocated his elbow, he'll be placed on the injured list Thursday, with Norby set to be called up in a corresponding move. Norby went 3-for-14 with a home run and two RBI during his first stint in the majors back in June, and he's posted a .967 OPS through 137 plate appearances since being optioned back to Triple-A.