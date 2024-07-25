The Orioles will recall Norby from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was added to the Orioles' taxi squad Wednesday after Jorge Mateo injured his elbow during Tuesday's contest, and Norby is now slated to rejoin the big-league roster once Mateo is placed on the injured list. Norby went 3-for-14 with a homer and two RBI during his first stint in the majors in June, and he has posted a .967 OPS through 137 plate appearances since being optioned back to Triple-A.