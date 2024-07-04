O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over Seattle while also drawing a walk.

O'Hearn reached in each of his first three trips to the plate, smacking a two-run double in the third and a solo homer in the fifth, with the latter extending Baltimore's lead to four runs. It was the first baseman's third consecutive game with multiple hits, while he's also reached safely in 15 straight. O'Hearn is now 4-for-7 (.571) with two doubles, a homer and three RBI through just two games to open the month of July after batting .321 with 16 RBI in June.