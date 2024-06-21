The Padres optioned Mazur to Triple-A El Paso following Thursday's game against the Brewers.

The move corresponds with southpaw Tom Cosgrove being recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Mazur was called up to the Padres' rotation June 4 due to Yu Darvish (groin) landing on the injured list. Over his four major-league starts, Mazur has an 0-2 record with a 7.27 ERA and 1.96 WHIP, and he has failed to make it through five innings over his last three starts. The 23-year-old right-hander hasn't had it much better in Triple-A this year, posting a 7.11 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 19 innings.