Mazur is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks at Petco Park, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Yu Darvish (groin) both landing on the injured list over the weekend, Randy Vasquez and Mazur were summoned from Triple-A El Paso to fill the two openings in the rotation. Mazur made his first MLB start Tuesday and held his own in a no-decision against the Angels, covering six innings and striking out two while allowing one run on two hits and four walks. The 23-year-old righty should stick around with the big club until the Friars get at least one of Musgrove or Darvish back from the IL.