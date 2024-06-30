Merrill went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a double in an 11-1 rout of the Red Sox on Saturday.

Merrill increased San Diego's lead to 4-0 with a fourth-inning solo blast and capped the scoring in the contest with an RBI double in the eighth. The rookie has homered in back-to-back contests and in half of his past 10 games. Extended further, Merrill's power surge has included nine long balls over his past 16 contests, and he's slashing .333/.365/.817 with 18 RBI and 12 runs during that stretch.