Campusano went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

Campusano entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh and took A.J. Minter deep for a two-run blast to make it a 5-3 deficit for the Padres. The long ball was his first hit in eight at-bats since being activated from the injured list July 5 and was his sixth homer on the year. Campusano has started just two games since his activation and seemingly won't be able to carve out much playing time unless an injury in front of him occurs. The 25-year-old backstop is slashing .230/.276/.376 with 19 extra-base hits, 33 RBI, 26 runs and a 14:29 BB:K in 228 plate appearances.