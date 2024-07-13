Bogaerts isn't in Saturday's starting lineup versus Atlanta, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bogaerts returned from a lengthy absence Friday, going 2-for-4 while starting at second base. There's no word that he aggravated the shoulder injury that landed him on the IL on May 20, so his absence from the lineup Saturday is presumably part of the plan to ease him back into action. Jake Cronenworth is playing second base in the middle game of the series while Luis Arraez is moving from DH to first base.