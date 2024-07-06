Bogaerts (shoulder) went 0-for-3 while playing second base in a minor-league rehab game with Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

After playing as the designated hitter in his first rehab contest Thursday, Bogaerts transitioned to second base in his second game Friday. He's gone 1-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts over the pair of appearances. While there seems to be ample time for Bogaerts to ramp up and return to the Padres before the All-Star break, MLB.com reports that manager Mike Shildt wouldn't commit to that Friday, saying "I wouldn't rule it out, but I wouldn't say, 'Yes.'"