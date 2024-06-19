Castellanos went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Castellanos capped Philadelphia's comeback victory in the bottom of the ninth inning, poking a ground-rule double down the right-field line, his second double and fourth hit of the game, to drive in Alec Bohm as the winning run. Castellanos is now 6-for-9 with four doubles in his last two games after going 0-for-14 in his previous three contests. Overall, he's slashing .219/.275/.371 on the year with nine homers, 31 RBI and 37 runs scored across 306 plate appearances.