Castellanos is starting in right field and batting fourth in Thursday's contest in Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Castellanos previously had hit sixth in six of seven games against right-handed pitching, with his other start coming from the five spot. However, with righty Spencer Schwellenbach on the bump for Atlanta on Thursday, Castellanos is up in the cleanup spot, while Alec Bohm has been dropped to seventh. Castellanos is 7-for-18 at the plate over his last five games and is second only to Kyle Schwarber among Phillies regulars with a .911 OPS on the season.